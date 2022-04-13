TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5 B-.TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.840-$4.000 EPS.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $93.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $83.47 and a 12-month high of $125.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.84.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut TransUnion from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.31.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

