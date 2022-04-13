Travala.com Price Hits $1.45 on Major Exchanges (AVA)

Travala.com (AVA) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $73.69 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for $1.45 or 0.00003534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Travala.com has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044096 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,078.29 or 0.07504782 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,030.67 or 1.00031516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00041264 BTC.

Travala.com Profile

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 50,831,287 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

