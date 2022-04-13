Tribe Price Reaches $0.53 on Top Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Tribe has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001276 BTC on exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and $9.00 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tribe Profile

TRIBE is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Tribe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

