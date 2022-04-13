Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Gap Up to $8.80

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.80, but opened at $9.31. Tricida shares last traded at $9.34, with a volume of 1,716 shares changing hands.

TCDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $498.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94.

Tricida ( NASDAQ:TCDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.24). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Tricida during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,324,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricida in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,032,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tricida by 540.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

