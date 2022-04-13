Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN) Receives $18.15 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.15.

TCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tricon Residential from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Tricon Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential in the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TCN opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $5.49 and a one year high of $17.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $123.37 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company. It owns and operates single family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada. It operates through the five reportable segments: Single Family Rental Business,Multi Family Rental Business, Residential Development Business, Private Funds and Advisory Business and Corporate Activities.

