Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Trilogy Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trilogy Metals

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

