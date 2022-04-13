Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.55. Trinity Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRIB shares. TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Trinity Biotech by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

