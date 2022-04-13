Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

TTBXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 270 ($3.52) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 235 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.76) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

