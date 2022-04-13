TRON Trading 11.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, TRON has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TRON has a total market capitalization of $6.09 billion and approximately $1.03 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002285 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004071 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000231 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001253 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 101,660,595,264 coins and its circulating supply is 101,660,584,113 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.