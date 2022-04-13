TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.31.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRUE. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TrueCar from $3.85 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRUE. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TrueCar by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.79. 9,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59. TrueCar has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $6.22.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $45.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

TrueCar, Inc operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers.

