TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Stock Price Down 0.6%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating)’s stock price were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.14 and last traded at $28.14. Approximately 248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.31.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

