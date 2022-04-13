Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Truist Financial dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $4.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.63. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.56 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.34.

NYSE LH opened at $268.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.44. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $252.60 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In related news, Director Peter M. Neupert purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,749 shares of company stock worth $1,031,367. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after purchasing an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,389,971,000 after acquiring an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $588,268,000 after acquiring an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $447,843,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

