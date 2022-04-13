Truist Financial Cuts Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Price Target to $6.00

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 197.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

APLT stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.11. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Applied Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.16. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Riccardo Perfetti acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.97 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLT. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 25,174 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,970,000 after acquiring an additional 98,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Applied Therapeutics by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 21,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase 1/2 for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.