Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.78

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.78 and last traded at $51.80, with a volume of 164643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $60.98. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 7,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 7,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

