Trust Wallet Token (TWT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $26.21 Million

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Trust Wallet Token has a total market cap of $377.48 million and $26.21 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,098.61 or 0.07506129 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,021.58 or 0.99371548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00041214 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official message board is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

