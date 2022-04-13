Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.05. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 210,101 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $192.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57.
About Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)
Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.
