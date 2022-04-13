Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.05. Tsakos Energy Navigation shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 210,101 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TNP. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $192.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TNP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 46.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 725,726 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after acquiring an additional 48,243 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 32.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 160,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 39,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 3.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.