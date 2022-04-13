TT Electronics’ (TTG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

TT Electronics (LON:TTG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.24) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TT Electronics from GBX 300 ($3.91) to GBX 270 ($3.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.65) price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 289.17 ($3.77).

Get TT Electronics alerts:

LON TTG opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.54) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.76, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £344.15 million and a P/E ratio of 27.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 210.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 237.81. TT Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 173.59 ($2.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 296.50 ($3.86).

In other TT Electronics news, insider Richard Tyson sold 39,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 201 ($2.62), for a total value of £79,401.03 ($103,467.59).

About TT Electronics (Get Rating)

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications in the industrial, medical, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity division designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TT Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TT Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.