Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tyson Foods have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. The company has been benefiting from robust demand in its retail core business lines. Moreover, continued recovery in the foodservice channel is a driver. These trends were witnessed in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, Tyson Foods is witnessing a challenging labor environment, which continued in the quarter. Labor-related challenges are also affecting its ability to achieve optimal mix across the network. In addition, Tyson Foods is battling with escalated cost inflation across areas like freight and live cattle among others.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TSN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $93.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.75. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $69.88 and a 12 month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock worth $8,558,443 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

