U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $50.53 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

