U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on USB. UBS Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.77.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $50.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $50.53 and a one year high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,616,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,370,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,110,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,573,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,287,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,145,000 after purchasing an additional 493,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,430,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,568,000 after purchasing an additional 717,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,170,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,735,000 after purchasing an additional 230,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

