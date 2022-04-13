U.S. Bancorp (USB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USB stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.05. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 17,319 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

