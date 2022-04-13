Ultiledger Price Tops $0.0108 on Top Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (ULT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, Ultiledger has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Ultiledger has a market cap of $30.68 million and approximately $24,866.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultiledger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003471 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00103972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Ultiledger

ULT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,836,429,509 coins. Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.