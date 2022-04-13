Ultra (UOS) Price Hits $1.09

Ultra (UOS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Ultra coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002627 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market cap of $306.95 million and $3.99 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,325.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.98 or 0.00832365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.65 or 0.00209681 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004660 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00010962 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001415 BTC.

About Ultra

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io . Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Buying and Selling Ultra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

