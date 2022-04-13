Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Several research firms recently commented on UNBLF. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €40.00 ($43.48) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €82.00 ($89.13) in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:UNBLF traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 686. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.33. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $100.99.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at Â58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

