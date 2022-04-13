uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Up 5.1%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.55 and last traded at $19.55. 4,760 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 511,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QURE. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.94.

The firm has a market cap of $923.57 million, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 17.09 and a quick ratio of 17.09.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.89. uniQure had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 62.90%. The firm had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 million. On average, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $170,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,111 shares of company stock worth $698,006 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in uniQure by 489.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

