Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.60 Per Share

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,092.40 ($14.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.29). The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,076.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,082.59.
In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,729.55).
Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.