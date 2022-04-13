Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 15.60 Per Share

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.60 ($0.20) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from Unite Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,092.40 ($14.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.52, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Unite Group has a 1 year low of GBX 934.80 ($12.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.29). The firm has a market cap of £4.36 billion and a PE ratio of 12.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,076.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,082.59.

Get Unite Group alerts:

In other Unite Group news, insider Joe Lister purchased 1,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 711 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £9,001.26 ($11,729.55).

UTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.90) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($17.59) to GBX 1,300 ($16.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.64) price target on shares of Unite Group in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.59) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,253.33 ($16.33).

Unite Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unite Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unite Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.