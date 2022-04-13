United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP) Stock Position Lessened by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. reduced its holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171,916 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.57% of United Bancorp worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UBCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of United Bancorp by 49.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Bancorp alerts:

Shares of UBCP traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.60. 10,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,327. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a market cap of $116.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million during the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 31.08% and a return on equity of 13.61%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. This is an increase from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

United Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through a network of banking offices in Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas Counties in Ohio, as well as Marshall and Ohio Counties in West Virginia and the surrounding localities; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.