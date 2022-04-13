Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Unum Group in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Unum Group’s FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on UNM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of UNM opened at $31.96 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unum Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,845,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,303,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,382,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,820,000 after acquiring an additional 230,546 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,593,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,124,000 after acquiring an additional 228,694 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth about $104,532,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,005,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.