UREEQA Price Tops $0.0623 on Exchanges (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One UREEQA coin can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UREEQA has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.72 million and $56,608.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00044015 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.88 or 0.07565112 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,811.44 or 0.99996569 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00041200 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

