US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.03

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 15772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on US Ecology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 0.87.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.
About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)
US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.
