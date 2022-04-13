US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $48.03

Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.03 and last traded at $47.97, with a volume of 15772 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ECOL shares. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on US Ecology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, US Ecology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 299.46 and a beta of 0.87.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL)

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

