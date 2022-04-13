USDK (USDK) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USDK (USDK) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.64 million and $69.37 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDK Coin Profile

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

