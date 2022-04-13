UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTSI opened at $0.78 on Monday. UTStarcom has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTStarcom stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 53,985 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.15% of UTStarcom at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products, as well as smart retail products.

