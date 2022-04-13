Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $9.10 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) will report earnings of $9.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.47. Vail Resorts reported earnings of $6.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $8.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.42. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $10.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTNGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $246.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.75 and a 200 day moving average of $304.73. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $221.38 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Vail Resorts (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

