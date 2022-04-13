Valmont Industries (VMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Valmont Industries to post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Valmont Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $12.250-$13.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $12.25-$13.00 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $963.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Valmont Industries to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $241.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.65. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $203.30 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 218,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,795,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

