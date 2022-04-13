Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.17. 500,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,711,734. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day moving average is $52.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $227.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. StockNews.com started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

