Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,503 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 133,415 shares.The stock last traded at $194.30 and had previously closed at $192.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day moving average is $187.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1,693.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

