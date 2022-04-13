Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 168.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 25,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $171.56 and a 1-year high of $201.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.77.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

