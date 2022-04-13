Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 110,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,112,316 shares.The stock last traded at $234.47 and had previously closed at $231.96.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

