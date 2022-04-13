Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $77.26

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $77.26 and last traded at $77.30, with a volume of 2030 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.24.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,622,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,177,000 after acquiring an additional 736,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,337,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,362 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,892,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,912 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

