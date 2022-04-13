Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a growth of 304.0% from the March 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,811,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BND opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $77.18 and a 1 year high of $87.07.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.
