Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,551,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $148.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.80. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

