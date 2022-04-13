Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vapotherm Inc. is a medical technology company. It designs and develops respiratory devices for the treatment of chronic lung and acute breathing disorders. The Company provides flow vapor transfer cartridges, delivery tubes and disinfection kits. Vapotherm Inc. is based in Exeter, New Hampshire. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VAPO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of VAPO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,161. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $163.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day moving average is $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vapotherm will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vapotherm by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vapotherm by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

