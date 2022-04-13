Vega Protocol (VEGA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.81 Million

Vega Protocol (VEGA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. In the last week, Vega Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.70 or 0.00008985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a total market capitalization of $55.29 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

VEGA is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 14,942,927 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

