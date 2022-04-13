Veil Price Up 111.5% Over Last Week (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 111.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $399.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,283.27 or 1.00016695 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00059871 BTC.

Thingschain (TIC) traded up 8,799,556.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.95 or 0.00256683 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00365748 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00113530 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00137513 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

