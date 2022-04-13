Velo (VELO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.62 Million

Velo (VELO) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 13th. In the last week, Velo has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Velo has a total market cap of $38.43 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002419 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,089.01 or 0.07471896 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,275.42 or 0.99839605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041110 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 28,999,998,947 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official website is velo.org . Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

Buying and Selling Velo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

