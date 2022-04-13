Veris Limited (ASX:VRS) Insider Karl Paganin Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Veris Limited (ASX:VRS – Get Rating) insider Karl Paganin bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,000.00 ($96,296.30).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 448.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Veris (Get Rating)
