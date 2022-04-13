Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 110,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 862,839 shares.The stock last traded at $14.51 and had previously closed at $14.54.

VRRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 13,360 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth about $1,084,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 148,352 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after buying an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 5.5% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 150,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

