Verso (NYSE:VRS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VRS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial cut Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Verso has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $786.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Verso had a positive return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verso will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in Verso by 4.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 615,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verso by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Verso by 824.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,316 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Verso by 79.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

