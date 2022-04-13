Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Get Veru alerts:

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. Veru has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $801.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.05 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Analysts forecast that Veru will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Veru by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 212,314 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Veru by 407.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 436,394 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Veru by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru (Get Rating)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.