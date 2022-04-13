Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.06 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 2,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 694,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.

VERV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Verve Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $58.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Verve Therapeutics news, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Burt A. Adelman acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $85,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 202,588 shares of company stock worth $6,216,754.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.